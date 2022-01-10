Resumption of Wanseko-Panyimur ferry boosts business

Buliisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The resumption of the Wanseko-Panyimur ferry operations is boosting various businesses in the Bunyoro and West Nile sub-regions.

In June 2020, the ferry operations were suspended following the rising water levels of Lake Albert which submerged the docking piers. The suspension left the business community stranded because they could not cross to either side to transact business as usual.

The Albert Nile ferry plies the 12-nautical-mile route from Panyimur in Pakwach District to Wanseko in Buliisa District twice a day. The ferry is also the major link for regional towns like Hoima, Kigorobya, Masindi, Biiso, Buliisa, Kikuube, and Wanseko in Bunyoro in the Albertine, and Panyimur, Dei, Pakwach, Nebbi, Paidha, and Arua in West Nile.

The ferry services resumed on December 22, 2021, after the government identified and constructed alternative temporary landing sites that provide the ferry with supportive docking points with the view of ensuring safety and easing the movement of passengers, goods, and services.

Barely two weeks after the resumption of the ferry operations, there is a big boom in various businesses in both the Bunyoro and West Nile regions.

John Kirikarama, a businessman dealing in Timber at Wanseko landing site says he lost close to 100 million Shillings following the suspension of the ferry operations since his clients could not cross the Lake Albert to buy timber. He however says he is assured of recovering the money he lost now that his customers from Panyimur, Arua, and the DRC can cross the lake to buy his timber from Wanseko landing site.

Catherine Mandhawun who operates a restaurant at Wanseko landing site in Buliisa says the number of customers seeking services of her restaurant has increased following the resumption of the operations.

She now receives between 50 to 100 clients on a daily basis unlike in the past where she could only receive between 10 to 20 clients a day before the resumption of the ferry operations.

Gilbert Kyomuhendo a businessman dealing in the fish business says for one and half years when the ferry services were suspended, his clients from the DRC did not cross to Uganda but ever since the services were reinstated, the clients have started coming hence giving a boost to his business.

Christopher Okumu who operates a lodge at Panyimur landing site explains that he is receiving hundreds of clients from the North-Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan who come to transact various businesses unlike in the past where he would on get between 5 to 10 customers in a week. Peters Openjtho, the Mayor of Panyimur Town Council, explains that the collapse of the ferry services had made transport across the lake difficult and led to an increase in fares from 3,000 to 30,000 Shillings. He adds that people had resorted to using improvised means such as locally made boats, leading to the loss of lives and property.

Fred Lukumu, the Buliisa LCV Chairperson says as a local government they have lost over 1 Billion Shillings in local revenue following the suspension of the ferry services from June 2020.

He is optimistic that their revenue base will increase following the resumption of the ferry services.

