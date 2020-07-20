Resumption of commuter train services delayed further

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) has said the passenger train services will probably resume in early September as the entity establishes standard operating procedures.

Since it halted operations in March this year, the Corporation said that it was still studying the possibility of resuming operations amidst the COVID-19 threat. All other Public transport means resumed operations on June 4, as the government started easing lockdown restrictions.

But even then, passengers that use the train from Namanve, Bweyogerere, Namboole, Kireka, Nakawa and Kampala will have to wait much longer as the railway’s corporation ponders its return. Records show that 60,000 passengers had used the train in February and 45,000 in March just before the lockdown.

Charles Kateeba, the Managing Director of Uganda Railways Corporation told Uganda Radio Network that their assessment shows that it is still very risky to open up, citing that a single case of COVID-19 would change everything on a train. He says that they are now repairing three more coaches to add to the existing five so that they can observe social distancing.

Kateeba adds that they are also trying to work out issues on operation times if the nighttime curfew remains in force for a longer period. Initially, the train would start its operations at 5 a.m. and close business at 9 p.m, an arrangement which cannot be implemented if the government maintains a curfew of 7 p.m and 6:30 a.m. He says the earliest date for resumption can be at the end of August or the beginning of September.

“We are trying to repair the facilities before we resume. This is because if we resume without safety measures it will be a time bomb. So we are improving the station and the landing sites. In all, we are trying to reduce the pressure that one coach carries, “Kateeba says.

With five coaches and a maximum capacity of 200 passengers, the train makes three trips to and from Kampala. The commuter train is a cheaper option for travellers and has greatly contributed to the reduction of traffic congestion in Kampala.

