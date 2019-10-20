RESULT: Manchester United hold Liverpool

✳ Man United 1⃣ Liverpool 1⃣

Manchester, United Kingdom | AFP | Liverpool failed to record a record-equalling 18th straight Premier League win, but Adam Lallana’s late equaliser saved the European champions from a loss at Manchester United in a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford’s controversial goal handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s struggling Red Devils a 1-0 half-time lead, but they could not hold out for a much-needed victory as they left substitute Lallana unmarked at the back post to level with five minutes to play

DETAILS TO FOLLOW