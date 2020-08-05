Residents raise concern about pinning of campaign posters on road signs

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Kabale municipality and Rubanda district have raised concerns about the pinning of campaign posters on road signs. The signs help to regulate, warn and guide road users for efficient movement of traffic.

This is common along the Kabale-Rubanda-Kisoro road in Kabale municipality and Rubanda.

According to the Traffic and Road Safety Act 2020, any person found causing damage to a road sign is subject to a fine of 480,000 shillings or imprisonment.

In the areas of Rwakaraba and Burambira in Kabale municipality as well as Bubaare, Hamurwa, Ikumba and Muko sub-counties in Rubanda, several campaign posters especially of National Resistance Movement-NRM party aspirants have been pinned on the road signs.

Residents note that practice is illegal since it is against the road safety regulations. They also accuse the NRM party officials and the Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA for doing nothing on the matter.

Jachuzo Mbabazi, Paul Bakenaga and Silver Baremeeka all boda boda riders who park at Harutenga stage in Hamurwa sub county say that pinning the posters on road signs puts all road users at risk. Baremeeka notes that since the signs are covered with posters, motorists may not see the signs leading to accidents.

Gideon Agaba, another boda boda cyclist from Muko sub county in Rubanda district says that since the Kabale-Rubanda-Kisoro road has many sharp corners, the posters should not block the signposts because they help guide motorists who are using the road for the first time.

Dezi Christmas, the Rubanda district NRM administrative secretary says that the aspirants have been told to remove the posters.

Alison Abenabo Twiine, UNRA road maintenance engineer-in-charge of Kabale station says that they will remove all posters and notices on the signposts. He also says that they intend to sensitize the public about respecting road signs.

******

URN