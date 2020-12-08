Residents launch project to restock L. Victoria with the singida tilapia fish

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Koome Islands in Mukono district have embarked on efforts to restock the lake with singida tilapia fish locally known as Empongo. The fish species which is endemic to L. Victoria and very delicious is almost extinct.

William Isebaidu, a resident of Koome Islands where the fish species used to be found in abundance says they have launched a project through their organisation Hope for Nature to restock the lake with Singida tilapia fish.

Isebaidu blames the depletion of Singida tilapia fish from L. Victoria majorly on over fishing, environmental degradation, illegal fishing practices, pollution and the predatory actions of the Nile perch.

He says Hope for Nature will restock the lake with 40,000 fingerings within a space of two years in collaboration with Mukono district local government and the People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) from the United Kingdom, which has donated 19,000pounds (Shillings 93M).

According to Isebaidu, they have constructed modern fish ponds where they are reproducing Singida fish before they release them into the lake. At least 5000 fingerings have already been released to the lake.

Josephine Namanda, a specialist in fish breeding, says they have sensitized residents to avoid fishing from six conservation zones that have been created in different parts of Koome sub-county.

Romulus Mulambi, the Mukono District Fisheries Officer has confidence in Hope for Nature which he says is doing a good job, saying he is optimistic that the Singida fish population recovery will be realized over time.

The Singida tilapia fish reaches a standard length of up to 50 cm (20 in) although it rarely surpasses 30cm (12 in). The main population of the Singida fish in L. Victoria is reported to have declined by more than 80% in the last 20years.

*****

URN