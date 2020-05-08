Residents grab food relief at Wakiso district headquarters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was chaos at Wakiso district headquarters on Thursday evening when a group of residents grabbed relief food that was delivered by Koica Club of Uganda for distribution to vulnerable community members.

The residents jumped on the Diana pickup truck where the relief food was covered with tarpaulins to protect it from the heavy evening down power, which had interrupted the distribution exercise for about an hour.

The residents, some of whom had waited for the food relief since morning said they couldn’t wait for their names to be read from the distribution list. The relief consignment comprised 5 tonnes of maize flour, 2.5 tonnes of beans, 150 boxes of soap and about 100 cartons of salt.

Koica Club of Uganda, a non-governmental organisation donated the food relief on request by Wakiso district LC V chairperson, Matia Lwanga Bwanika.

Samuel Mpiira, the President of Koica Club of Uganda, says they used Shillings 32 million that they had budgeted for community outreaches to buy the relief for distribution to families which are struggling to get food due to the lockdown.

While receiving the relief, Matia Lwanga Bwanika, the Wakiso LC 5 chairperson condemned the government for not streamlining the food distribution process so that it goes to the very needy people, saying the entire process has turned political.

Koica Club of Uganda is an alumni association for people who have been to South Korea. Its main objective is to bring the alumni together to share knowledge with those who have not got the opportunity to visit the country and do community outreach.

URN