Residents demand elevation of Kabaale health centre III

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents and leaders in Kabaale sub county, Hoima district want Kabaale health centre III upgraded to health center IV, to improve service delivery.

The health facility that is also grappling with drug stock-outs is currently overwhelmed by the increasing number of patients seeking treatment.

Some of the patients come from as far as Kikuube district while others are Congolese who cross into the country to access treatment, which exerts pressure on the few available drugs allocated to the facility.

Aisha Fuambe, a resident of Kabaale wants the Ministry of Health to upgrade the facility so that residents can get appropriate health service delivery at the facility. She also wants the government to allocate an ambulance to the facility.

Dorothy Olimi, a resident of Kabaale says most expectant mothers face a lot of challenges especially due to the lack of a theater at the facility. She says that once upgraded to the level of a health center IV, the provision of health services will improve.

Emmanuel Odimu, the LCI chairperson for Nyahaira village explains that sometimes, patients are forced to queue for drugs the whole day because of the high number of patients.

Nathan Ahebwa, the parish councilor for Nzorobi explains that if the health service gaps at the facility are not immediately addressed, the lives of the people will be at risk.

Hassan Kugonza, the LC III chairperson for Kabaale sub-county says many people have flocked the area due to the discovery of oil, adding that all these people seek medical attention from the facility.

He says upgrading the health facility will be of great advantage since more services will be available.

David Kyagondeze, the in-charge of the facility says the facility is overwhelmed by the ever-increasing number of patients flocking it to receive treatment.

The facility currently has sixteen staff including two midwives, four enrolled nurses, one nursing officer, a clinical officer, one laboratory technician, and a laboratory attendant plus one senior nursing officer among others.

*****

URN