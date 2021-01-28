Residents blame death of five fishermen on corrupt law enforcement officers

Serere, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The recent death of five fishermen on Lake Kyoga is Serere district is being blamed ion corruption government officials. The fishermen were killed in separate boat accidents over the weekend.

They are Simon Opio, his in-law Joseph Isenged and Moses Edonyu, all residents of Kadungulu Sub County. The trio drowned while fishing at Agirigire landing site.

Two brothers namely Robert Okello and Silas Odongo also drowned at Opiya landing site. The two brothers are nephews to Kadungulu Sub County LC III chairperson, Peter Okomol Edeu.

Local authorities say only one fisherman managed to survive. The bodies of four fishermen were retrieved on Tuesday afternoon.

The body of Joseph Isenged is still missing. According to residents, the fishermen drowned after their boats that didn’t meet the recommended size were hit by strong winds.

The Kadungulu Sub County LC III Chairperson, Peter Okomol Edeu Okomol blames the accidents on corrupt law enforcement officers on the Lake, especially the Police Marines, UPDF Fisheries Protection Unit and Fishery officers whom he claims often impound small boats and return them to fishermen after pocketing bribes.

Yonah Egwalu, a fisherman at Opiya landing site, says there is need to strengthen the law on the use of the recommended boats because of more illegalities on the lake.

John Solomon Oumo, the Kadungulu Town Council LC-3 Chairperson, says fishermen are still using small boats because those recommended need engines, which are expensive for them since they have just resumed fishing.

Lt. Julius Ankunda, the Commandant of the UPDF Fisheries Protection Unit in charge of the Northern part of Lake Kyoga dispelled allegations that they receive bribes after impounding illegal boats and hand them back to fishermen.

The Fisheries State Minister and Serere Woman Member of Parliament, Helen Adoa who was represented by Merabu Apolot at the deceased fishermen’s burial dispelled the believes that the boats were hit by satanic winds and advised fishermen to stick to the recommended boat.

********

URN