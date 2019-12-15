RESHUFFLE: New Ministers say appointment to cabinet is a calling

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of Members of Parliament who have been appointed to Cabinet say that their appointment is a call to serve and a sign of confidence in their previous service.

Some of those appointed in the new cabinet announced last evening include Kyaaka County MP Jackson Kafuuzi, appointed as the Deputy Attorney General, Ajuri County MP Denis Hamson Obua, the new State Minister for Sports, Usuk County MP Peter Ogwang, the Minister of State for ICT, Kakumiro Woman MP Robinah Nabbanja, the Minister of State for Health (General Duties) and Serere Woman MP Helen Adoa, the new Minister of State for Fisheries,among others.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network, the newly appointed Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi said that he is very honored and privileged and that he is very glad to serve with diligence, dedication and humility.

“It is an honor for one to be bestowed with such an obligation, it is a big obligation, a national duty but the fact that it is bestowed upon you means that the appointing authority has faith in you and believes in you,” said Kafuuzi.

Peter Ogwang, the Usuk County MP said that his appointment as State Minister for Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) is a new challenge since it is currently dominated by several technologies and young people.

Before speaking to URN, Ogwang took to his Facebook page and expressed gratitude for the appointment, pledging to move the country forward.

“Waking up to several congratulatory messages. Thank you President Museveni for the vote of confidence. Thank you for the opportunity to serve my country in yet another capacity. I am ready for the task. Let’s fold the sleeves and get it rolling,” he said.

Robinah Nabbanja, the Kakumiro Woman MP said that her appointment as Minister of State for Health (General) is a call for service.

She said that she will put her feet down to ensure that government provides the necessary medical equipment and medicine saying that these have been a challenge for some time. She also noted that most district health centers operate with few medical personnel and with little remuneration something that needs to be handled.

Nabbanja downplays sentiments that her appointment is a reward for her role in the process of lifting the presidential age two years ago.

“If it was a reward, all of us would be ministers. For me I know it is some sort of trust the President has had in me, I started with a very humble background and whenever I am given an opportunity to serve, I try to do my best and I promise I will try my best,” she added.

Denis Hamson Obua, the Ajuri County MP said that the appointment as Minister of State for Sports is a calling, and adds that he intends to build on the foundation laid by his predecessor Charles Bakabulindi to ensure that Uganda’s sports sector positively progresses.

Helen Adoa, the Serere Woman MP expressed joy saying that the appointment is great news to the people of Serere. She says that even with no expertise in the fisheries industry, she rides on her leadership abilities to guarantee excellent service to Ugandans.

“I have ably served on the Health Committee where we put up a fight against Hepatitis B. I have served on the Appointments Committee and the Education Committee. But the new ministerial position is not about me, I will be working with the technical officers,” said Adoa.

Adoa noted that she will ensure that the fisheries sector gets rid of illegal fishing and other activities on the lakes that are detrimental to the country.

The newly appointed ministers are to appear before Parliament’s Appointments Committee chaired by Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga for vetting before taking oath.

*****

URN