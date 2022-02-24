Researchers in Ankole demand funding for scientific innovations

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Scientists and researchers are calling for increased funding for research and innovation.

The researchers attending the Greater Ankole Symposium in Mbarara city argue that they need financial boost to be able to facilitate the incubation processes of their innovations and achieve commercial value out of them.

The three-day Greater Ankole Symposium is being attended by over 1,000 traders, farmers, innovators, and researchers.

Prof Mauda Kamatenesi, the Vice-Chancellor Bishop Stuart University says they are ready with innovations but lack support particularly the financial push to take their innovations from the shelves to the market.

Annet Kyarisima, an instructor at Rwentaga Farm institute says that the lack of funds is failing them to research market demands which are affecting their production.

Shadrack Atuhaire, the Coordinator of Research and Production at Kazire Health Products says that the company is tasked with coming up with new technologies to add value to their agricultural products, but they are hindered by lack of funds.

Johnson Tindyebwa, the head of research at Mutima gwa Ruhiira Cooperative Society in Isingiro district says the symposium has exposed them to new things, noting that value addition is the way to go for farmers.

Ramathan Ggobi, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance says the symposium comes at the right time when the government is finalizing financing strategies aligned with National Development Plan III that will address constraints to access financing by both the public and private sector.

Patricia Ojangole, the Managing Director of Uganda Development Bank says the Uganda Investment Symposium aims at identifying business opportunities and building linkages for both innovators, researchers, traders, and farmers.

According to the National Council of Science and Technology, the sector’s vote is still far below the required allocation of 1 percent of the national budget yet a huge burden of expectation is placed on them.

Currently, science and innovations receive about 100 Billion Shillings annually.

