Rescue teams struggling to retrieve bodies in Kasese mudslides

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rescue teams are still struggling to retrieve remains of persons who were covered underground following mudslides that hit Kasese district.

The landslides occurred in Kitholu sub county following heavy rains that burst the banks of River Tunga. Eight people were killed and more than 84 households displaced.

On Friday rescue teams comprising of residents, Red Cross and Uganda People’s Defence Force- soldiers managed to recover only two bodies.

Alfred Bwambale working with Red Cross told URN reporter that the process of retrieving the bodies has been hampered by lack of advanced equipment to excavate the debris. He says that the teams are using hoes and spades.

Thomas Bwambale, the LCI chairperson Kiraro village says that the victims of the landslides have not received any relief and are currently living in bad conditions with nowhere to sleep, nothing to eat and no clothes to wear.

Nason Masereka, a resident of Kithou village who lost his brother Jahab Mbusa wants the government to urgently come to their rescue especially for families that remain trapped in the area.

Mtungu Masereka says that they are still searching for the body of his son who was killed by the mudslides as he tried to rescue the family goats.

Joshua Masereka, the Kasese Deputy RDC says they trying to mobilise relief that can be sent to the area. However, he is concerned that the main bridge which connects the area to the main road was destroyed and could hinder the distribution of relief.

On Friday, engineers from the Uganda National Roads Authority were seen assessing the damage of Isango bridge, which connects to Kitholu sub-county to Karambi sub-county.

URN