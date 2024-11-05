REPORT: Women comprise 60% of top UBL leadership

Uganda Breweries 2024 Sustainability Report aligns with initiatives promoting positive drinking, championing inclusion and diversity, and pioneering grain-to-glass sustainability.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has today launched its 2024 annual Sustainability Report. This year’s report highlights UBL’s steadfast commitment to sustainable business practices, with a special focus on inclusion and diversity under the theme “Championing Inclusion and Diversity”

Andrew Kilonzo, Managing Director of UBL, applauded the company’s efforts whose work amplified UBL’s work in championing inclusion and diversity in line with the theme of the Sustainability Report.

“The value of inclusion and diversity cannot be overstated. We embrace a diverse workforce that brings together individuals with varied backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives, fostering innovation and creativity in problem-solving. For instance, over 60% of our top leadership are women, and women make up over 30% of our total staff population. This diversity drives innovation and strengthens our operations. “he revealed.

The report aligns with UBL’s sustainable initiatives across three key pillars: promoting positive drinking, championing inclusion and diversity, and pioneering grain-to-glass sustainability.

Also notable is that under the Learning for Life program, the company has trained over 450 women and youths to enable them to gain skills to work in the Hospitality Sector, elevating industry standards. UBL has also made strides in responsible drinking campaigns, with the Tokisusa Campaign, promoting public health and safety through extensive partnerships with local media.

The Minister for Gender, Labour, and Social Development Betty Amongi, commended UBL’s work on sustainability stating that Uganda stands at a pivotal moment in its development journey where the principles of equality, empowerment, and environment stewardship are paramount to the country’s progress.

“UBL’s efforts in promoting inclusion and diversity are truly commendable. As Uganda continues its journey towards sustainable development, it is companies like UBL that are setting the benchmark for responsible business practices. Their focus on empowering communities, particularly women, while advancing environmental sustainability, is a blueprint for the private sector’s role in driving Uganda’s progress.”

This report solidifies UBL’s reputation as a leader in sustainability, with Kilonzo inviting stakeholders to explore how UBL and EABL are shaping a better tomorrow for the East African region.

The 2024 Sustainability Report, prepared in line with GRI Standards and responsive to the NSE ESG Disclosures, reiterates UBL’s pledge to promote a more inclusive and environmentally conscious future for Uganda.

UBL reported impacts across Environmental, Social and Governance areas of Sustainability. In social, they promote inclusion, diversity, and moderation, reaching millions with messages through their brands, while campaigns like “Wrong Side of the Road” highlight the dangers of drinking and driving. Environmentally, they have halved water use in beer production, constructed boreholes and sanitation facilities across Uganda, and launched a biomass facility that has cut emissions by over 90%. On governance, they uphold business integrity through initiatives like Code of Business Conduct training, a whistleblower platform, a Dignity at Work policy, and their Zero Harm program, ensuring a safe and respectful workplace. These actions reflect their holistic commitment to sustainable and ethical business practices, benefiting all stakeholders.