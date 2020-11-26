REPORT: Health, education and tourism hit hard by COVID-19

Population media awards 2020 🇺🇬

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 20th edition of the State of

Uganda Population Report (SUPRE) that was released in Kampala today has warned of how the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to reverse the extraordinary gains made by Uganda in the health, education and tourism sectors.

A key focus through the report was the health sector, with the report however seeing the chance for greater use of ICT in particular in the new normal. The report provides options for policy and decision making in relation to population and development matters, showing the importance of investing in the population amidst the global pandemic.

The State of Uganda Population Report 2020 stressed that access to safe, affordable and voluntary family planning for example is central to gender equality and women’s empowerment and is a key driver of all the 17 sustainable development goals. In Uganda today, it is estimated that 28 percent of women in reproductive age that would like to use contraception, do not have access to services for one reason or the other.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the situation limiting women and girls’ access to commodities and supplies, such as menstrual health and hygiene items that are central to adolescents and women’s health and empowerment, and the ability to exercise SRHR, further, increasing risk of unintended pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections, Gender Based Violence and maternal deaths,” the report said.

The report warned that “the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to reverse the extraordinary gains made by Uganda in improving health outcomes given that the knock-on impact of COVID-19 on communicable diseases, notably HIV/AIDS, Malaria, TB and other respiratory infections in terms of incremental deaths may outweigh the directimpact of the virus.”

The report was released at Sheraton Hotel by the National Population Council in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and was launched concurrently with the State of World Population Report (SWoP). This occasion provides an opportunity for Ugandans and development partners to take stock of the population and development concerns in the country that impede the achievement of national development and undermine the progress towards achieving quality of life for the people of the country.

The theme for this year’s State of Uganda Population Report is “Impact of COVID-19 on Population and Development: Challenges, Opportunities and Preparedness”.

Journalism award winners

One of the highlights of the launch, was the awards for excellence in journalism related to population issues.

New Vision’s Agnes Kyotalengerire was named the Journalist of the Year 2020, with the award for print going to Ian Katusiime and Sabiti from The Independent, while the broadcast awards went to Ivan Kaahwa of UBC for TV, and Henry Lematia of Radio Pacis News in Gulu for radio.

Award winning story

Tourism and education

The impact of COVID-19 on the economy largely emanated from policies and measures adopted to curb the spread of the virus, including the closure of schools, restrictions on internal and international travel among others.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major negative impact on the education, it is proving to be an eye opener for re-imagining education delivery in the Uganda There is, indeed, strong recognition that the current paradigm of education delivery in Uganda cannot persist if we are to achieve SDG4, which emphasizes equitable quality education, and promotion of lifelong learning opportunities

Secondly, the Ministry should urgently develop a national ICT framework in the education policy to enable easy access to education services for learners

The tourism sector is one of the hardest hit by COVID 19 as the Government issued travel warning to people travelling to, and out of Uganda, under its policy “social distancing” in order to prevent and contain infections. Proceeds from tourism fell by USD 324.74 million to USD 266.02 million in the 2nd half of 2019/20 from USD 590.76 million in 2018/19.

Policy Recommendations

• Government should enhance training and orientation of the entire health workforce to ably detect and manage COVID-19 patients to avoid community spread.

• Strengthen the health response by directing additional resources to reinforce Uganda’s health system;

• Government should create a domestic supply base to reduce reliance on global value chains;

• Ministry of Education and Sports should urgently develop a national ICT in education policy

• Expand social protection interventions to cover all components during COVID-19 and Post COVID-19

• Government should persuade banks to provide loans to SMEs with flexible repayments facility

SUPRE 2020 Highlights

✳ COVID-19 pandemic presented useful opportunities for the health care system in the country in areas of research on emerging diseases; upping of the human resource skilling and expertise in the health sector – medical, laboratory, logistics management, and collaboration and synergy; revamping the entire health care system for Universal Health Coverage.

✳ In addition to the millions of learners who have stayed home as a result of school closure, thousands of workers in the sector are at home, many without pay. Needless to say, majority of these are heads of families and bread winners, whose loss of income has affected lives of millions of school goingchildren, even as they remain at home.

✳ Even before the advent of COVID-19 pandemic, the education sector in Uganda was grappling with the challenge of ensuring equity and quality in education provision at all levels. While the Net Enrollment Ratio (NER) at primary has averaged about 95% over the last ten years, at secondary, 51% of the children who should be in school at that level are out of school.

✳ The main factor for the low enrollment rates at secondary derives from the low survival rate to P7 (32%) and completion rate at P7 (61%), which results in low transition to S1 rate of 67.2% (MoES, 2017). In turn, these low rates are a product of social and economic challenges affecting the communities. About 65% of the school dropouts give reasons related to economic difficulties for leaving school

(UBOS, 2016). The economic impact of COVID-19 and the lockdown measures on households is very likely to increase the school dropout rates, especially for children from vulnerable groups.

On a national average, out of every ten children who join P1, only three make it to P7, and out of those three, about two complete and sit Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE). For every ten who sit PLE, only about seven transit to S1. The survival to P7 and P7 completion rates for girls over the last ten years

✳ The prolonged closure of schools is amplifying the vulnerabilities girls face by removing the school, a core support structure that has been providing relatively safer spaces for children in Uganda. While out of school, children are increasingly being forced into hazardous forms of child-labour, such as roadside and market food vending, selling alcohol, firewood or artisan mining and farming. For girls

especially, these engagements expose them to sexual exploitation, which results in early pregnancies and the inevitable school dropout. Studies indicate that adolescent girls out of school are more than twice more likely to get pregnant than those who are in school. In two months, over forty primary school girls had got pregnant in Luuka district in eastern Uganda

✳ Whereas generally reported GBV cases went down in the first half of 2020, which includes the period of COVID-19 lockdown, the cases of domestic violence and aggravated domestic violence leading to death increased in the first half of 2020. This implies that staying at home due to lockdown increased friction between couples and the risk of domestic violence, which is a form of GBV.

From the Uganda Police Report, Figure 11, 6,888 children were defiled by end of June 2020, of whom, 6,805 were female and 83 were male. This indicates the risk to both boys and girls and need to provide protection to both girls and boys to prevent abuse.

