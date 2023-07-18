Reply to Mwenda’s politics of ‘nugu’

What have we got out of Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort that was built under same arrangement for CHOGM 2007?

COMMENT | KASIM SAJJABI | Refer to: “Uganda’s politics of `nugu’: How government decision to build a large international convention centre in Munyonyo, has been its best” (The Independent July 06). Andrew Mwenda, let’s look at your argument and I just might convince you that it is not necessarily ‘nugu’ (envy and malice) but concern for public resources not being prioritized – if not being squandered outright!

Let’s first analyse nugu: is your average person wont to envy the better off? You bet! It is not a only Uganda thing, it is a human trait. So there you are spot on-Ugandans envy the likes of B Muwonge, Drake Lubega, Sudhir, Kirumira, Ham, and just about all the loaded lot of Uganda.

We smile when – like omugagga Kirumira was made to sweat at a police station just the other week. Listen, it is a natural instinct to envy one who is better off – that is what motivates us all. Going a bit deeper, could we be envious of Sudhir on account of being a Ugandan of Muyindi origin? Some yes, but is that how people generally feel about Mandela, a Ugandan of Somali origin? Do people have nugu for Mama Fina, not one bit – we just adore her. Why? One does not associate questionable dealings with these two individuals.

Conversely, when Basajjabalaba, a Ugandan born and bred in Ishaka, Bushenyi in his heydays got cash bonanzas from our loving generous Muzei, there was a public outcry. And why was this so? Right-thinking Ugandans wondered why billions were being dished out to a man who clearly didn’t look like he needed any support. With those few examples, we can eliminate racism here.

Now, what is it about putting up a Convention center -and of that size -in Munyonyo, especially at this time that would not go down well with the majority? What particularly sounds not quite right is when a ‘consortium of Sudhir and government is lent money by the very same government from the left hand to the right. It also sounds dubious that a colossal amount is being forked out. Your average person may wonder what the citizenry has got out of Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort that was built under same arrangement for CHOGM 2007?

You mention the ‘prestige’ we could derive from such a building. That, to an average person, is akin to a ‘well-meaning’ neighbour whose kids are out of school for school fees yet invites you to a lavish party with barbecue and all. Do you respect him or wonder at his inanity? It is a time when observers point out the growing divide between haves and have not. It is also a time when we aren’t quite recovered from the Mabbati scandal -a clear albatross on the neck of this government. You add salt to the wound by reminding us that Serena International Conference Centre is now run down under the Aga Khan! Shame on all of us as the late Idi Amin Dada turns in his Saudi grave.

Let’s us paint the context well for the matter to sink well in our heads. In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India was struck by nostalgia and offered to build Uganda an international conference centre. It was estimated to cost Shs56 billion then and was meant to be situated by River Nile in Jinja-mostly owing to the Indian premier’s emotional attachments.

The project stalled because that is typically how we do things-what the muganda calls ‘kifuula nenge’. It was supposed to be a grant-free crisp dollars but look and behold, by allowing politicians to meddle and technocrats to scheme, the project fell flat on its face! We simply seem to have a penchant for doing what we shouldn’t be doing and not doing what we should be. Not convinced?

Let’s us travel a bit further down memory lane. It is Sunday, June 6, 1971, and no other than General Idi Amin is opening the now derelict International Conference Centre in Kampala. Andrew Mwenda, before you were born, the Serena ICC, a futuristic structure then, and a futuristic structure still, was put up. Its elegance brought pride and prestige. It was a beauty to behold! To put it in context, 50 plus years after its construction, if there is a building in Kampala, which competes favourably with the aesthetics of the Kigali Conference Centre, it is arguably the now dilapidated structure that once stood tall and proud as the hallmark of Kampala.

You sweep an all-important issue under the carpet- by pointing out that the lucrative hotel wing was leased to Agha Khan and nobody had the sense to remember that the two were one complex and winner ‘takes it all’ had to apply. The man renovated the hotel and has minted money from it, you rightly remark, but the ICC built strategically as part of the complex was left to rot.

Ok, fast forward after the light break. So you believe Munyonyo being way out of the city is convenient as there is no traffic jam? One could argue as well that ICC is not in the city centre either and dignitaries would cross from Entebbe through Mukwano Road up to Serena ICC with minimum convenience to motorists.

In any case, the beautiful Kigali ICC you make reference to is also not miles out of the city but strategically overlooks the highway from Remera to town center. Whatever the case, if we go by your argument, should we abandon Serena ICC? This magnificent structure has a sitting capacity of well over 1000 people. Think about it, while there may be some international meets that bring together over 3000 people, this is the exception rather than the norm. I doubt that NAM brings together that number of delegates or will it this time?

Let’s get back to the deal and see if some elderly folk back in Fort Portal would believe you. I see you on your knees explaining to the old lady, that ‘Jajja, you know what, the government has prudently joined hands with a certain man to build a center-the first of its kind. You know this government is now doing some smart thinking like Kigali, Akiiki, it will cost only Shs140 billion which is about the cost of Mulago Hospital. The old lady is looking on intently, she coughs (been sick for a while but can’t afford medication). You continue ‘Don’t you see how smart our government has suddenly become, grandma? ‘ You see, it is now so smart, just imagine Jajja, the government will get some small amount-well enough to build five Buhinga hospitals and lend itself and the other man-an investor with many, many hotels and buildings and ….at that moment, I suspect Jajja spits again, and says Grandson, do you have an interest in the thing? I don’t quite get it.

