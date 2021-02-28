Repeated Katosi water works irk Mukono town traders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Traders in Mukono municipality have raised concern about the repeated construction works of the Katosi water project which is disrupting their businesses.

They argue that the works have affected their businesses because of the long exposure to dust. The works involve laying of pipes by SOGEA SATOM Civil Engineering Limited which was contracted by the government to work on Katosi water project.

The agreement between Mukono municipality and SOGEA allowed the laying of pipes within 48 hours in the business center after delivery to avoid disruption of businesses. SOGEA is also responsible to reseal the parking ground before the face of commercial buildings with paves removed in the process.

Joseph Tayebwa, the owner of Bilal restaurant says they are yet to suspend work until works are completed. He notes that they adhered to the plan of construction works last year but they have been surprised again to see the contractor removing pipes and relaying them again.

Placing of pipes within the central town started last year in January, however, all the placed pipes were removed and realigned last month after the project consultant Friedrich Lantzberg from GKW/Alliance Consultant limited observed anomalies that would affect the proper flow of water.

Another trader George William Ssemakula says they are now discouraged from displaying clothes because they will be stained by the dust. He appeals to the contractor to expedite the sealing of the ground before they petition the court for costs.

“The recurrence of works is getting too much and making our town impassable, the contractor should expedite the works.”

The Deputy Town Clerk Alex Nanyonga Sseruwagi says that they have raised the concern to National Water and Sewerage Cooperation-NWSC to embark on the beautification exercise to avoid frustrating businesses in the area but they are still slow.

Sam Apedel, the communications manager NWSC appeals to traders to remain calm as the contractor rectifies a few anomalies for once to avoid future inconveniences.

URN