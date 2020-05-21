Relief food distribution in Gulu turns rowdy

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The food distribution exercise in Gulu Municipality turned rowdy on Wednesday after residents of Tegwana Parish, Pece Division grabbed relief food that was delivered to vulnerable people.

It all started when the LCI Chairperson for Tegwana Parish, Geoffrey Onekalit, members of his executive and those from the Gulu district coronavirus taskforce were distributing 300 bags of dried cassava pieces and thousands of fresh cassava when the residents turned rowdy and attacked the distribution team and grabbed the food.

The distribution was taking place at an open ground where over 600 members of the area had been invited to come and receive the relief food.

Onekalit says that much as the process started peacefully at around 3:00 p.m, residents stormed the distribution centre claiming that the distribution was only for relatives and friends.

The distribution process was flagged off by, Kelly Komakech, the Pece Division Chairperson who left after informing the residents that relief food was offered by well-wishers and people must show respect throughout the distribution process.

One of the residents, who spoke on condition of anonymity, says that they did not trust the registration process.

Gulu LCV Chairperson, Martin Ojara Mapenduzi and head of resource mobilization for Gulu Coronavirus taskforce noted that the demand for relief food in the district is overwhelming yet the government have not sent any to them.

Gulu had by Wednesday distributed relief food to more than 5,100 households with assistance from well-wishers and partners.

*******

URN