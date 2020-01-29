Regional offices to start processing E-passports

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Internal Affairs has revealed plans to start processing E-passports at its regional centres.

The Commissioner of Citizenship and Passport Johnson Namanya on Tuesday said that they are planning to equip the regional offices in Mbale, Mbarara and Gulu districts in March and be able to take applicants’ bio-data including photos.

Currently, online applicants processing for a passport can only complete the application process at Ministry headquarters in Kampala.

Namanya says they have been receiving more than 1000 applicants daily for the E-passports .

In December 2019, government launched an online platform through which one can apply for a passport or its renewal.

The online application is quicker since an applicant doesn’t need to get recommendation from local leaders as it were initially. The system is integrated with National Identity Registration Authority-NIRA and National Identity Technology Authority- NITA-U.

Since the launch of the E-passport, over 83,000 passports have been issued to online applicants.

Namanya says the ministry intends to remain strict on schedule as they work out measures to decongest their premises and offer better services.

State Minister for Internal Affairs Obiga Kania says the online platform has so far been successful and registered a larger number of applicants for passports.

Government will also extend the E-passport services to missions abroad for Ugandans who need for instance to renew passports. The services will be rolled out in May in London in the UK, Washington in USA, Pretoria in South Africa Copenhagen in Denmark, Abu Dhabi in UAE and Ottawa in Canada.

