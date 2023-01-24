Reformed Anglican church gets new clergy

Kumi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Reformed Anglican Church of the Upper Nile Diocese has ordained its first clergy, six months after the installation of the founder, Bishop Rt. Rev. Charles Okunya Oode.

Those ordained deacons are Richard Francis Emuge, Robert Otelu, William Odongo, Ben James Obaan, Peter Abongosi, Julius Akol, and Bernard Akol.

The group has been studying at Uganda Christian University under the sponsorship of the Church of Uganda Diocese of Kumi, according to Bishop Okunya.

He said that the new deacons decided to join his church after they were reportedly expelled from Kumi Diocese.

Since its establishment in Kumi, the Upper Nile Diocese of the Reformed Anglican Church has been battling with Kumi diocese for staff, property, and resources. Most of the clergy working with the Reformed Anglican Church defected from Kumi Diocese to follow Okunya.

Bishop Okunya says that the church now comprises 27 parishes with 26 clergymen including five retired priests who accepted to serve in the new church. The Reformed Anglican Church has seven archdeaconries and 168 small churches spread across the districts of Kumi, Ngora, and Bukedea.

Bishop Okunya says that he has established new branches in Serere, Soroti, and Pallisa districts. When contacted, Jonathan Maraka, the Spokesperson of Kumi Diocese said that they were aware of the schemes used by the Reformed Anglican Church to recruit and use the property of Kumi diocese for its operations.

Rev. Deacon Julius Akol, one of the deacons ordained by Bishop Okunya said that he wishes for peace and tranquility in the church regardless of the denomination.

Okunya, a former priest under Church of Uganda joined the Reformed Anglican Church after failing to become Bishop of Kumi Diocese. The then-diocesan education coordinator in Kumi was elected as the second Bishop in 2019 but his consecration and enthronement were called off over irregularities in his age.

