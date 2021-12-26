RED CROSS: Road accidents kill one person daily during festive season

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Red Cross Society -URCS has so far recorded eight deaths and 55 severe injuries countrywide since 18th December when their emergency response started operations this festive season. This is more that one death per day.

Documents from the URCS, indicate that these deaths are from road traffic crashes especially in the areas of Jinja and Mubende. However, they have also responded to numerous incidences like fire outbreaks obstetrics emergencies and a public riot in Apac.

During this season, URCS increases on it emergency response through more deployments and instituting a standby emergency response team in all its 51 branches countrywide and at their headquarters as a measure to effective response to increased emergencies.

These teams compile and post daily reports about occurrences in their respective areas of jurisdiction which is tallied together for a national number.

In Kampala Metropolitan Area, they have deployed seven stand by teams, with Wakiso and Entebbe inclusive. Sixteen ambulances, with five dedicated to Covid-19 response and 11 for other emergencies are located in Gulu, Luweero, Masaka, Katakwi, Mbale, Jinja, Mubende, Hoima, Mbarara and Soroti.

Red cross spokesperson Irene Nakasiita says they activated the emergency response team on the 18th this month, and this is in addition to the usual first aid and ambulances services team which are always available.

She adds that these team are to work 24 hours 7 days up to 3rd January 2022 since this period calls for more vigilance than usual, looking out for emergencies and accidents including marine ones or in communities with an emergency toll free contact number.

Records indicate that from the 18th to date, there has been an accident occurrence on most of the major roads especially Masaka which registers an accident daily followed by Jinja and Kapchorwa.

The URCS is working alongside police to ensure effective emergence response in this festive season.

