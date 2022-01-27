Red Cross extends relief support to Kisoro mudslide victims

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government through the disaster preparedness department under the office of the prime minister and the Uganda Red Cross Society have extended relief aid to 300 families who were severely affected by mudslides in Kisoro district on Monday evening.

Mudslides from Mount Muhabura triggered by heavy rains swept through Koranya trading center in Buzeyi village, Rukongi parish and claimed the lives of nine people.

Four of the dead who were Rwandan nationals were buried in public land in Nyarusiza sub-county following consent by family members that they are financially incapacitated to transport bodies to Rwanda for a decent burial.

More than 50 houses were also destroyed in the same trading centre. The mudslides also ravaged Rucantege, Rukeri Sooko, and Nyagihenge villages in the same parish. The rain wreaked havoc in the sub-counties of Nyarusiza, Muramba, and Bunagana town council.

Up to 816 families were affected by the rain in the four sub-counties. Irene Nakasiita, Uganda Red Cross Spokesperson says that families of the deceased were on Wednesday evening given 4 million shillings for equal sharing to help in facilitating funeral expenses.

She also says that each severely affected family was given 2 bars of soap, 2 saucepans, 2 jerrycans, 6 plates, 2 blankets, 01 tarpaulin tent, 02 mosquito nets, 3 cups and 02 mats.

Esther Anyakun, State Minister for Relief, disaster preparedness in the Office of the Prime Minister says that the government will soon send more relief aid in terms of food to support all the 816 families that were affected by the disaster.

She also says that the government will consider means of relocating the families living in disaster-prone areas in the districts to safer places.

Abel Bizimana, Kisoro District LC5 Chairman and Sarah Matake Nyirabashitsi, Kisoro District Woman member of parliament who also doubles as the State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs in the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development want the government to quickly re-open the blocked Nyarusiza-Mgahinga road with proper drainage.

Chairperson Bizimana said that on top of lives lost during mudslides, garden crops have also been destroyed, rendering many families hungry. He also asked Uganda Roads Authority to expedite the construction of tourism roads in the area so that there can be clear water drainage.

*****

URN