Record 2000 Ugandan students wash their hands

Over 3000 students on Friday signed a commitment to promote hand washing as the Young Water Professionals (YWP) Uganda chapter launched the Schools Hand Washing Campaign 2017.

At exactly 1pm, for 5 minutes, 2000 students washed their hands to launch the campaign at the annual Uganda Schools Water and Sanitation Clubs Convention 2017 at Ggaba water works in Kampala. The YWP campaign supported by National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) is to be spread to all primary and secondary schools in Uganda.

Good personal hygiene, thorough handwashing with soap and clean, running water, and safe diapering practices are critical to helping prevent the spread of illness and disease.

Various schools showcsed their sanitation innovations with the day ending with various awards in different categories for the water clubs. One of the highlights was a invention of a local solar water heater by St. Peters Nsambya SS

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Water and Environment Alfred Okidi and NWSC Managing Director Dr. Silver Mugisha were the chief guests at the schools water convention.

Namilyango won the School Water and Sanitation Clubs Innovation and Tech Competition while Budo Junior were crowned winners of the poem competition in the primary schools category .

Green Hill Academy were best in the Essay writing competition.

All winners got cash prizes from NWSC and selected schools won a fully paid trip abroad.