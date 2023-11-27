Reckitt Brands clinches multiple People’s Choice Awards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Reckitt has showcased its dominance at this year’s People’s Choice Awards, a gala event held in Kampala. Four of Reckitt’s esteemed brands, Dettol, Harpic, Mortein, and Jik stood out, earning recognition as the best in their respective categories.

Dettol antibacterial soap, a flagship product of Reckitt, secured the award for the second consecutive year, affirming its status as the best bathing soap in 2022.

Harpic claimed the top spot in the toilet and bathroom sanitary solution category, while Mortein emerged as the most beloved pest control solution. JIK bleach distinguished itself as the preferred choice among users, celebrated for its efficacy in stain removal and its ability to eliminate 99.9% of germs and viruses on fabrics and surfaces in homes.

These accolades follow closely on the heels of Jik and Harpic receiving recognition at the East Africa Quality Brand Awards, where they were honored with the quality excellence award as the leading cleaning disinfectant and toilet cleaner in East Africa.

Mohammad Ali Tariq, Reckitt’s Country Manager, expressed appreciation for the platform created by the organizers to celebrate brands that significantly impact the lives of Ugandan consumers. Tariq remarked, “We commend the organizers for providing this platform; it’s truly gratifying to receive acknowledgment from those we aim to serve.”

“At Reckitt, our purpose is to protect, heal, and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world. We are committed to ensuring that access to quality health and hygiene solutions is a right and not a privilege.”

The annual People’s Choice Awards, established in 2009, are designed to promote business excellence by recognizing outstanding achievements within Uganda’s business landscape.