Real Madrid coach Zidane forced to isolate after contact with COVID-19 case

Madrid, Spain | THE INDEPENDENT | Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has been forced to self isolate after being in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish media reported on Thursday.

The coach did not take his side’s morning training session and has taken both an antigen and a PCR test to see if he is infected with the virus.

According to Spanish La Liga protocols against the coronavirus, Zidane needs his PCR test to be returned negative and then give another negative result in a test carried out three days later in order to resume his activity.

Thus, he is almost certain to miss his side’s La Liga game away to Osasuna on Saturday, although the game is under threat due to the heavy snow which is predicted to fall on the city of Pamplona in the coming days.

XINHUA