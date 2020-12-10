Real Madrid beat Monchengladbach in Champions League, both reach last 16

Madrid, Spain | THE INDEPENDENT | Real Madrid sealed their place in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday night with a 2-0 win at home to Borussia Monchengladbach.

The result, coupled with Inter Milan’s 0-0 draw, means that Madrid finish top of their group after a day that could have seen them fail to survive. The result also sees Monchengladbach into the next round.

Zidane was able to welcome Sergio Ramos back into his side for the vital game, but Madrid’s hero of the night was striker Karim Benzema, who scored two first-half goals.

The French striker’s first goal came from a well-directed header from a Lucas Vazquez cross after just nine minutes, and his second followed good work from Rodrygo that allowed the striker to flick home just after the half-hour.

Monchengladbach failed to react and were lucky when Luka Modric’s goal was ruled offside for a prior offside from Toni Kroos just before the break.

The second half started much as the first had ended, with Benzema seeing another chance saved by Sommer, before Rodrygo fired just wide and Benzema smashed against the woodwork after the Borussia keeper had done well to save a Ramos header.

Benzema then pulled back for Vazquez to fire against the post as Madrid confirmed their superiority, while the result in Milan meant Monchengladbach also progressed despite their defeat.

Atletico Madrid, who play Real at the weekend, also assured their place in the last 16 after goals from Mario Hermoso and Yannick Carrasco gave them a 2-0 win away to Salzburg.

XINHUA