RDCs and security personnel faulted for meddling in the electoral process in Lango

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Politicians in Lango want Resident District Commissioners and security personnel stopped from meddling in the electoral process.

Meeting Members of Parliament on the Human Rights Committee, the politicians some of whom lost in the elections argue that the RDCs and security personnel intentionally interfere in the elections and also determine the winner.

Daniel Omara Atubu, a former contestant for the Otuke East MP race and former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development explained that allowing security personnel to participate in the electoral process undermines the constitution.

Compious Abila, a loser for the chairperson LC III Ogor sub county says that security personnel interfered in the entire electoral process by taking sides making it hard for voters to elect leaders of their choice.

Emmanuel Ongom Okwel who lost to Denis Hamson Obua for the Ajuri County MP race in Alebtong district accused the RDC and police of interfering in the process. He also adds that voters were intimidated.

Patrick Okabe, a member of the committee warned the security personnel against violation of human rights. He said that they will individually face the consequences of their actions.

However Joel Wabwire, the Deputy Regional Police Commander denied the allegations.

He said that security personnel only acted on intelligence reports showing possible violence during the election.

Agnes Kaka, the committee’s vice-chairperson explained that their findings will help the government to plan better for future elections.

The Human Rights Committee was set up last month to probe rights violations during the general elections. The probe seeks to interact with all presidential candidates, victims of violence and stakeholders.

This follows a directive by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga that the committee should take stock of the human rights violations that marred the electoral process.

*****

URN