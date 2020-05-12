RDC ejects transporters seeking relief food from her office

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was a commotion at Wakiso district headquarters when a group of taxi and boda boda operators stormed the Resident District Commissioner’s office demanding for relief food.

The group pitched camp at the RDC’s office from the morning of Monday, May 11 seeking an audience with the RDC Rose Kirabira. They argued that the food distribution team had sidelined them despite the fact that they were among the vulnerable people mentioned by the president to benefit from the relief food supplies.

Moses Mayengo, a taxi driver on Hoima road stage said that their wives are on the verge of abandoning their homes because they can no longer provide food for their families.

Joseph Sekidde, another taxi operator said many of his colleagues could be tempted to engage in illegal activities to earn a living and save their loved ones from starvation.

However, the Resident District Commissioner Rose Kirabira asked the group to leave her office without giving them a chance to explain their grievances saying she didn’t have the much sought after relief food.

She later told URN that it was wrong for people to invade her office demanding for food because her office wasn’t designated for food distribution.

Kirabira says that it is time for everyone to stop thinking about food relief from the government saying they will not be able to provide relief for everyone.

******

URN