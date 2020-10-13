RDC accused of harassing FDC supporters in Obongi

Obongi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Supporters of the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party in Obongi district have decried continued intimidation and harassment by security personnel as campaigns draw closer.

Over 30 candidates are vying for various political positions in Obongi district alone. But several of them have lodged complaints indicating that their supporters are facing harassment from security teams commanded by the Resident District Commissioner Gore Goffin.

They further allege that the security personnel are openly siding with the National Resistance Movement-NRM candidates and practising a biased approach to the opposition supporters and candidates. Some of them argue that the security had designed a plot to injure and block the nomination of their Parliamentary Candidates.

Salama Muyite, one of the FDC candidates says she is still nursing injuries sustained after a security assault on her.

However, the RDC Gore Goffin rubbished the allegations saying the ground is levelled for all political parties as long as the players follow the safety guidelines.

A week ago, two FDC candidates were arrested for allegedly organizing a procession. There have also been reports of heightened tension between the security personnel and FDC supporters ahead of the Parliamentary nominations set for Thursday and Friday.

********

URN