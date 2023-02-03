Rashford voted EA SPORTS Player of the Month

London, UK | PREMIER LEAGUE | Marcus Rashford has won January’s EA SPORTS Player of the Month award, earning the prize for the second time this season.

Last month Rashford continued his scintillating form with goals in three of Manchester United’s four matches.

He scored in a 3-0 win over AFC Bournemouth before netting a late winner in the Manchester derby.

The 25-year-old ended the month with a sublime long-range strike at Arsenal that also earned him a nomination for the January Budweiser Goal of the Month award, the winner of which will be announced later today.

Rashford wins the award for a third time in his career, also claiming it in January 2019 and September 2022.

He topped a seven-man shortlist that also included Dan Burn, Brennan Johnson, Riyad Mahrez, Solly March, David Raya and Bukayo Saka.

He won after the public’s votes on the EA SPORTS website were combined with those of a panel of football experts.

2022/23 EA SPORTS player winners

August: Erling Haaland (MCI)

September: Marcus Rashford (MUN)

October: Miguel Almiron (NEW)

November/December: Martin Odegaard (ARS)

SOURCE: PREMIERLEAGUE.COM