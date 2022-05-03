Ramathan Ggoobi urges PR practitioners

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As public relations practitioners, you need to understand or remind yourselves about the editorial policies of media houses to be able to drive messages to your respective audiences.

PR strategies can also achieve goals when practitioners understand editorial policies.

PR practitioners should get facts from their bosses and communicate them to the media accordingly. Your constant engagement with the media reduces cynicism.

Those were some of the messages that Ramathan Ggoobi, the permanent secretary/secretary to the treasury at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development delivered to PR practitioners at their inaugural symposium held in Kampala on Friday last week.

The symposium was organized by the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) under the theme, “Public Relations in shaping the future of organizations.”

The event attracted slightly over 200 participants with several panelists discussing a wide range of topics regarding journalism and PR crisis; the role of public relations in shaping the future of organizations, building the gaps between classroom knowledge and practical experience and more.

Chris Baryomunsi, the minister for ICT and National Guidance challenged the organisers to strengthen their association, sign partnerships to be able to achieve tangible results.

Stephen Mwanga, the association’s president said they were in advanced stages of launching a training programme for members together with Makerere University. “We want to make PRAU a centre of knowledge and create opportunities for members,” Mwanga said.

The National PR Symposium is a concept birthed by the current PRAU Governing Council. The main purpose was to lay a platform onto which all communication professionals and key PR stakeholders in Uganda would meet to dialogue on pertinent industry issues.