Ramathan Ggoobi new PS for Finance

The Independent July 15, 2021 Business, The News Today 1 Comment

Ramathan Ggoobi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has appointed new Permanent Secretaries (PSs), with Makerere economics don Ramathan Ggoobi replacing Keith Muhakanizi at Ministry of Finance. Muhakanizi has been moved to Office of the Prime Minister.

Geraldine Ssali is the new PS Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, the Ministry of Education and Sports gets a new PS Kate Lamaro, with Alex Kakooza moved to become the Private secretary to the Vice President.  (FULL LIST New Permanent Secretaries)

In other appointments, Beti Kamya is new Inspector General of Government (IGG) while former Deputy IGG Mariam Wangadya has been appointed Head of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC).

The changes made by President Yoweri Museveni today, also had him retire some officers in public interest. They are Amb Patrick Mugoya, Jane Kibirige, David Ebong, Benon Mutambia, Pius Wakabi, Kivumbi Lutaaya and Kintu Guwatudde.

The president also named new presidential advisors.

Beti Kamya

Odrek Rwabwogo has been appointed senior presidential advisor on special duties while Mary Karoor Okurut senior presidential advisor on public relations

Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi is senior presidential advisor on gender and youth affairs while John Mitala  senior presidential advisor on public service

Adonia Ayebare is appointed special envoy and ambassador to the United Nations.

FULL LIST –  PERMANENT SECRETARIES

1. Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet – Lucy Nakyobe Secretary

2. Deputy Head of Public Service – Deborah Katuramu

3. State House Comptroller – Jane Barekye

4. Principal Private Secretary to  the President – Dr. Kenneth Omona

5. Principal Private Secretary to H.E. the Vice President – Alex Kakooza

6. Office of the Prime Minister – Keith Muhakanizi
7. Office of the President – Yunus Kakande
8. Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries – David Kyomukama
Kasura (Maj. Gen.)

9. Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs – Rosette Byengoma
10. Ministry of Education and Sports – Kate Lamaro
11. Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development – Batebe Irene

12. Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Vincent Bagiire

13. Ministry of Finance, Planning And Economic Development – Ramathan Ggoobi
14. Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development – Aggrey Kibenge
15. Ministry of Health – Dr. Diana Atwiine
16. Ministry of Internal Affairs – Joseph Musanyufu (Lt. Gen)
17. Ministry of Information, Communication, Technology – Dr. Amina Zawedde
National Guidance

18. Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs – Robert Kasande
19. Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development – Dorcas Okalany

20. Ministry of Local Government – Benjamin Kumumanya
21 Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives- Geraldine Ssali

22. Ministry of Public Service – Catherine Bitarakwaate

23. Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities – Doreen Katusiime

24. Ministry of Water and Environment – Alfred Okidi

25. Ministry of Works and Transport – Bageya Waiswa

26. Secretary to the Judiciary – Pius Bigirimana
27. Health Service Commission – Mary T. Wenene
28. Public Service Commission – Dr. Godfrey Mbabazi
29. Judicial Service Commission – Dr. Nassali Lukwago
30. Ministry of Science, Technology And innovation  – Abolished and retired

31. Ministry of East African Community Affairs – Edith Mwanje

32. Ethics and Integrity – Alex O. Okello
33. Clerk to Parliament – Adolf Mwesige
34 Inspectorate of Government – Kafeero Rose
35 Education Service Commission – Dr. Asuman Lukwago

 

  1. BYAMUGISHA WILBER
    July 16, 2021 at 11:36 am

    IT IS GOOD THE PRESIDENT HAS DONE ALL THIS BUT PLEASE FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO CAN GET OUR CRY GET TO BE ATTENDED TOO, WE ARE SUFFERING WHEN OUR NSSF MONEY IS JUST THERE.

    PLEASE LET THE GOVERNMENT CONSIDER GIVING US SOME %GE OF IT.

    WHY CANT THE GOVERNMENT ALLOW ME INVEST MY MONEY WHEN I AM STILL STRONG SO THAT I CAN ENJOY IT WHEN I HAVE BECOME WEAK AT OLD AGE?

