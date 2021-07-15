Ramathan Ggoobi new PS for Finance

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has appointed new Permanent Secretaries (PSs), with Makerere economics don Ramathan Ggoobi replacing Keith Muhakanizi at Ministry of Finance. Muhakanizi has been moved to Office of the Prime Minister.
Geraldine Ssali is the new PS Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, the Ministry of Education and Sports gets a new PS Kate Lamaro, with Alex Kakooza moved to become the Private secretary to the Vice President. (FULL LIST New Permanent Secretaries)
To H.E the President, thank you for the trust in appointing me to serve in this noble office.
To the people of Uganda, thank you for the support and love.
To the world, this simple boy from Butambala believes in economics that works and hates accountability without results. pic.twitter.com/MCHBVtn7pP
— Ramathan Ggoobi (@rggoobi) July 16, 2021
In other appointments, Beti Kamya is new Inspector General of Government (IGG) while former Deputy IGG Mariam Wangadya has been appointed Head of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC).
The changes made by President Yoweri Museveni today, also had him retire some officers in public interest. They are Amb Patrick Mugoya, Jane Kibirige, David Ebong, Benon Mutambia, Pius Wakabi, Kivumbi Lutaaya and Kintu Guwatudde.
The president also named new presidential advisors.
Odrek Rwabwogo has been appointed senior presidential advisor on special duties while Mary Karoor Okurut senior presidential advisor on public relations
Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi is senior presidential advisor on gender and youth affairs while John Mitala senior presidential advisor on public service
Adonia Ayebare is appointed special envoy and ambassador to the United Nations.
1. Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet – Lucy Nakyobe Secretary
2. Deputy Head of Public Service – Deborah Katuramu
3. State House Comptroller – Jane Barekye
4. Principal Private Secretary to the President – Dr. Kenneth Omona
5. Principal Private Secretary to H.E. the Vice President – Alex Kakooza
6. Office of the Prime Minister – Keith Muhakanizi
7. Office of the President – Yunus Kakande
8. Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries – David Kyomukama
Kasura (Maj. Gen.)
9. Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs – Rosette Byengoma
10. Ministry of Education and Sports – Kate Lamaro
11. Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development – Batebe Irene
12. Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Vincent Bagiire
13. Ministry of Finance, Planning And Economic Development – Ramathan Ggoobi
14. Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development – Aggrey Kibenge
15. Ministry of Health – Dr. Diana Atwiine
16. Ministry of Internal Affairs – Joseph Musanyufu (Lt. Gen)
17. Ministry of Information, Communication, Technology – Dr. Amina Zawedde
National Guidance
18. Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs – Robert Kasande
19. Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development – Dorcas Okalany
20. Ministry of Local Government – Benjamin Kumumanya
21 Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives- Geraldine Ssali
22. Ministry of Public Service – Catherine Bitarakwaate
23. Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities – Doreen Katusiime
24. Ministry of Water and Environment – Alfred Okidi
25. Ministry of Works and Transport – Bageya Waiswa
26. Secretary to the Judiciary – Pius Bigirimana
27. Health Service Commission – Mary T. Wenene
28. Public Service Commission – Dr. Godfrey Mbabazi
29. Judicial Service Commission – Dr. Nassali Lukwago
30. Ministry of Science, Technology And innovation – Abolished and retired
31. Ministry of East African Community Affairs – Edith Mwanje
32. Ethics and Integrity – Alex O. Okello
33. Clerk to Parliament – Adolf Mwesige
34 Inspectorate of Government – Kafeero Rose
35 Education Service Commission – Dr. Asuman Lukwago
