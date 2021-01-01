Rain, silent night usher in new year

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rain on Thursday night dampened the mood into the New Year celebrations in most areas of Kampala.

Although many Ugandans celebrated their new years online mostly through watching sermons from churches, Television dance parties and while others kept indoors, outdoor activity and celebrations were not only limited by the 9;00 pm curfew but also by the rain which lasted for almost three hours in parts of Kampala.

At exactly midnight, many of the entertainment venues that in the past ushered in the New Year by displaying fireworks were deserted.

Major hotels like Sheraton, Serena, and Skyz in Naguru were silent with no signs of New Year celebrations.

Other districts of Jinja, Soroti, Serere Equally received rainfall on new year’s eve with some parts of the country experiencing power blackout.

However, some Ugandans think the rain was a blessing. Many posted on their social media that rain had come to wash away the covid-19 virus, the sins of the world and 2021 was a great start.

“And by the stroke of midnight on 1st January, Kampala and her surroundings were covered in drizzles, perhaps to wash away the pains and tears of many Ugandans.” One of the posts read.

Others also questioned if it was only raining in Uganda on New Year’s Eve and what it could mean, while others said rain was a blessing.

“We have received rain on a great day, this is going to be a good year, fasten your seat belts for the journey” James Okello posted on his Facebook.

Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga of Christian life Church says that rain is a sign of blessings for 2021.

Pastor Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Cathedral told the congregation online that the rain means all their prayers have been answered. Kayanja said God has listened to prayers and 2021 would be a good year filled with God’s blessings.

At Watoto Church, Pastor Calvin Oule asked Christians not to dwell in the past. He said despite the troubles they faced, Christians should be thankful.

URN spoke to some Christians who said they are hopeful for 2021 after attending church.

URN