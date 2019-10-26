‘Rain for the next five days’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Meteorological Authority-UNMA has warned of unusually heavy rainfall over the next five days.

The authority attributes the anticipated rains and recent downpours to the moist winds blowing from Indian Ocean and Congo forests. Recent rains have caused flooding, killed people and destroyed gardens in various parts of the country.

However, according to statement dated Friday October 25, 2019, UNMA says that several parts of the country will experience heavy rains with lightning and thunder over the next five days starting today October 26.

The statement signed by the Acting Executive Director of UNMA, Paul Isabirye warns of flooding in urban areas, low lying areas, mudslides in the mountainous areas and lightning strikes coupled with strong winds.

Isabirye says that the most areas to be affected will be Southern and Western regions particularly Kigezi highlands. Other areas will be Rwenzori mountains, parts of central region especially around Lake Victoria and Mt Elgon areas.

The statement warns that Tuesday October 29 and Wednesday October 30 will experience heavy rainfall within the forecast period.

As result UNMA has advised people to avoid taking shelter under trees to minimize exposure to lightning strikes.

The public are also reminded to be vigilant because weak bridges are likely to collapse and Lake users are addressed to abide by UNMA marine forecast updates.

Abbey Ssozi the Luweero District Secretary for Production has expressed worry that heavy rains may plunge the farmers into food insecurity after destroying food crops.

Ssozi says that currently farmers in Luweero especially those who planted beans are crying foul after they started to rot in gardens over rains.

Recently State Minister for disaster preparedness Musa Ecweru was also quoted by media saying that over 50 districts were in dire need of relief after being devastated by above-normal rainfall.

URN