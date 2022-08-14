Raila out in public for the first time since Tuesday poll

Nairobi, Kenya | THE STAR KENYA | Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga has stepped out for the first time since election day.

Raila on Sunday attended a church service at St. Francis ACK Church in Karen.

He was accompanied by Cotu boss Francis Atwoli, Kanu chairman Gideon Moi and Lang’ata MP-elect Phelix Kodhe.

Raila’s running mate Martha Karua was also present at the service.

Other Azimio elected leaders are also expected to join the former Prime minister.

The last time Raila was seen out in public was on Tuesday (August 9) when he went to cast his vote at Old Kibra Primary school polling station.

He was accompanied by his wife, Ida Odinga.

On Saturday, Raila met a team of election observers, while his running mate chaired an Azimio elected leaders meeting in Nairobi, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

*****

SOURCE: THE STAR