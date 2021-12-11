Raila Odinga for presidency

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga will make a fifth bid for Kenya’s presidency in next year’s election.

He made the announcement on Friday at a packed Nairobi stadium. It comes after a near year-long build-up to the campaigns, following a surprise truce with his former foe, current President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“My fellow countrymen and women from across all corners of our nation deserve to live better and more fulfilling lives. United, we can make Kenya a better nation. Today I heed your request and will vie for the Presidency,” Odinga said.

The 76-year-old promised a much more democratic and indivisible Kenya if he wins.

“I do hereby accept to present myself as a presidential candidate for the presidential elections of the 9th of August 2022,” adding that he was committed to building a “democratic and progressive Kenya in our lifetime”.