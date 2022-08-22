Raila Odinga faces 2pm deadline to submit full petition

•The DP was declared the winner of the August 9 presidential poll after he garnered 7,176,141 votes, equivalent to 50.59% of valid votes cast, beating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who had 6,942,930 votes representing 48.85%.

Nairobi, Kenya | THE STAR KENYA | Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s legal team has already filed an electronic copy of the presidential petition challenging President-Elect William Ruto’s victory.

The legal team, according to the law, has until 2 PM on Monday to file their challenge against Ruto’s win.

Makueni senator-elect Dan Maanzo, one of the lawyers in the legal team, has confirmed that the case had officially been filed electronically on Monday morning at the Supreme Court.

“We have already filed the case online as required, our officers doing the paperwork will be at Milimani law courts anytime,” said Maanzo told the Star.

“The papers will be brought to Milimani for stamping to show the time they were received.”

Earlier in the day, General Service Unit (GSU) officers were forced to disperse Azimio La Umoja supporters who had camped outside the Milimani Law Courts.

The coalition is expected to file a presidential petition challenging President-elect William Ruto’s win.

The DP was declared the winner of the August 9 presidential poll after he garnered 7,176,141 votes, equivalent to 50.59% of valid votes cast, beating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who had 6,942,930 votes representing 48.85%.

Raila has since disputed the results, claiming there were election malpractices that the Supreme Court needs to have a look into.

Unlike the previous presidential election petitions, the Apex court moved from its tradition of hearing the petition from the Supreme Court Building in Nairobi’s central business district.

Judiciary has announced that judges of all levels including the Supreme Court were prepared to handle election disputes.

****