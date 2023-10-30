Queen Cranes regroups for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Senegal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Under 20 Women’s team- the Queen Cranes – will today start preparations ahead of the forthcoming third round FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier matches against Senegal.

According to a statement from FUFA, at least 28 players have been summoned by coach Ayubu Khalifa Kiyingi.

The team will however miss Captain Hadijah Nandago and Assistant Captain Phiona Nabulime, who are both left out because they are doing their Senior six examinations.

Uganda will face Senegal in Dakar on November 10th, 2023 before the two teams face off a week later at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru. To reach this round, the Queen Cranes eliminated Mozambique 8-0 on aggregate after two legs.

The stakes are high, as the winner between Uganda and Senegal will secure a spot in the fourth round of qualifiers, a round that will ultimately determine which four African teams will earn the privilege of representing the continent at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia next year.

Meanwhile, the interim head coach of the National senior women’s team, the Crested Cranes, Charles Ayieko Lukula, also picked 20 players to make the squad that will take on Cameroon in the return leg of the Paris Olympic Games qualifiers. These include three goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders, and seven strikers who made it to the final list that traveled to Cameroon today morning.

According to FUFA spokesperson Ahmed Hussein, the team traveled and will have stopover in Addis Ababa before connecting to Douala, Cameroon where the game will be played.

Uganda enters the return leg while holding a 2-0 advantage they completed on Wednesday at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru. The winner on aggregate between Uganda and Cameroon will face either Nigeria or Ethiopia at the next qualification phase of the 2024 Paris Women’s Olympic Football Tournament.

****

URN