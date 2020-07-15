Qatar 2022 World Cup’s match schedule confirmed

Doha, Qatar | XINHUA | The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has unveiled its match schedule on Wednesday, as the hosts will kick off the tournament at Al Bayt Stadium on November 21, 2022 at 13:00 local time.

During the 12-day group stage, there will be four matches per day that are set for 13:00, 16:00, 19:00 and 22:00 local time except in the final round, which is unprecedented in the FIFA World Cup history.

Starting from December 3, the matches in knockout-stage will kick off at 18:00 and 22:00. The play-off for third place on December 17 is set to kick off at Khalifa International Stadium at 18:00, while the final is scheduled one day later at 18:00 at Lusail Stadium.

However, there may still be some changes. According to FIFA’s website, the possibility that providing a more beneficial kick off time will be furtherly discussed after the group fixtures’ final draw that is currently being planned for after the March 2022 international match calendar qualifying window.

The Qatar 2022’s compact nature, with no air travel needed to move between the venues, will allow organisers to optimise specific match demands for the benefit and comfort of fans, teams and media.

