PWDs in Kasese struggle to access health services

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |People living with disabilities- PDWs in Kasese District are struggling to access health services.

Many are equally without financial abilities to hire transportation services to access health centres.

Charles Ndobya from Nyabugando village, Mpondwe Lhubiriha town council says accessing health services becomes a challenge especially when there are no cheap means of transport.

Ndobya has been depending on friends and relatives to help him access social services but this proves difficult when they are not around.

Ndobya like many when he fails to get the support he turns to nearby traditional herbalists for treatment.

Charles Thembo shares a similar experience. Thembo who can hardly move with crutches says most of the aids are expensive for people like him who have no source of income.

Thembo says that he has to beg for money to facilitate his transport to access health services.

Jennifer Masika from Bulembia says she has occasionally failed to get treatment due to absence of transport. Masika who lost a job also decries the poor infrastructure that does not enable easy movement of PWDs.

Robert Tibamwenda the Director Tibamwenda foundation a local NGO that has been working with PWDs notes there is need to have special support for the disabled persons.

He says they have been supporting the PWDs across the region with walking aids to help them access health facilities and centres of justice.

The Coordinator Kasese District union of people with disabilities Peter Baluku calls on their representatives to table the need to provide movement aids to all PWDs.

URN