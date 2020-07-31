PWD leaders seek change in special interest groups election process

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders of Persons with Disabilities in Masaka district are dissatisfied with the manner in which the elections of Special Interest Group representatives are conducted. They argue that the process is unfair to them.

According to 2021 general elections roadmap, the Electoral Commission is currently conducting nominations for the election of councils for Special Interest Groups that include the older persons, youth and persons with disability-PWD.

However, the secretary for Masaka disability council John Bosco Lukwago argues that the process is marred by inconsistencies that do not provide a fair platform or even allow for equal participation of all persons with disabilities.

Lukwago, famously known as Nawandagala explains that the election process of their councils is usually manipulated by the incumbent leaders who frustrate fair competition by either blocking the free flow of information or leveraging from mobility challenges of PWDs and the apparent low literacy levels amongst them.

Lukwago has asked the Electoral Commission to consider using appropriate channels of communication and facilitate the free flow of information among all persons with disabilities.

He prefers that the commission adopts the use of community megaphones and independent civil society organizations as mobilization tools for persons with disabilities as a way of enhancing their effective participation in the election process.

URN