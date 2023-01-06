Friday , January 6 2023
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Home / WORLD / Putin orders Christmas truce with Ukraine on Jan. 6-7

Putin orders Christmas truce with Ukraine on Jan. 6-7

The Independent January 6, 2023 WORLD Leave a comment

Moscow, Russia | Xinhua | Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the country’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to start a 36-hour truce along the entire line of contact between the parties in Ukraine from Jan. 6 to 7, the Kremlin said Thursday.

“Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the Russian Defense Minister to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact between the parties in Ukraine from 12:00 (0900 GMT) on January 6 to 24:00 (2100 GMT) on January 7,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also called on Kiev to declare a ceasefire based on the fact that a large number of Orthodox citizens live in the combat areas, according to the statement.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved