PSG march past Leipzig into Champs League final

✳ PSG 3 Leipzig 0

Lisbon, Portugal | THE INDEPENDENT | Paris Saint Germain ( PSG) are into the UEFA Champions League final for the first time after an impressive win against their Bundesliga opponents.

Paris may have wondered if it was to be their night when Neymar toe-poked against a post early on, but there were still only 13 minutes on the clock when Marquinhos met Ángel Di María’s free-kick with a firm header to put Thomas Tuchel’s side in front.

Neymar was denied by the same upright – this time from an outlandish 40-metre free-kick from wide on the right – before the Ligue 1 outfit did double their lead just prior to the break. Leipzig goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi’s pass out of defence was intercepted by Leandro Paredes, who was quick to whip in a cross which Neymar flicked on for Di María to finish.

Di María again turned provider in the second half when he seized on Nordi Mukiele’s stumble and delivered for Juan Bernat to squeeze a header past Gulácsi.

“Di María lent a different tempo to the Paris attacking play. His left foot brings a great attacking pattern to the team and the chemistry with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé takes Paris to another level from what we saw against Atalanta. The front three were very unselfish with their play and work rate. Two assists and one goal were an immense contribution from Di María for his team,” said Roberto Martínez, UEFA Technical Observer about the man of the match.

Key stats

• Paris are the 41st club to reach a European Cup final.

• Paris are the first French team to make the final since Monaco in 2004.

• Paris have scored in their last 34 Champions League games, matching the record set by Real Madrid between 2011 and 2014.

• Di María is on course to lift the trophy for the second time at the same stadium, having also won it at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica with Real Madrid in 2014. He was named man of the match in that game.

• Neymar has hit the woodwork three times in this season’s Champions League, the joint most along with Lionel Messi.

Line-ups

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann (Orban 83), Upamecano, Mukiele; Laimer (Halstenberg 62), Kampl (Adams 64), Sabitzer, Angeliño; Olmo (Schick 46), Nkunku (Forsberg 46); Y Poulsen

Paris: Rico; Kehrer, Kimpembe, Thiago Silva, Bernat; Herrera (Verratti 83), Marquinhos, Paredes (Draxler 83); Di María (Sarabia 87), Mbappé (Choupo-Moting 86), Neymar

What’s next?

Paris will take on either Lyon or Bayern in the final. The showpiece will take place at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon and will kick off at 21:00 CET on Sunday 23 August.