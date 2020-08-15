PSG keeper Navas a doubt with hamstring injury

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Paris Saint Germain keeper Keylor Navas is a serious doubt for Tuesday’s Champions League semifinal against RB Leipzig after suffering a muscle injury on Thursday.

The PSG website has confirmed Navas suffered a hamstring injury, but didn’t say how long he will need to recover.

Nevertheless it is doubtful that he will be able to recover in time to face Leipzig, who on Thursday beat Atletico Madrid 2-1, meaning that former Sevilla keeper Sergio Rico is likely to face the German side.

If he doesn’t recover, Navas will be the second key absentee for the French side, with midfielder Marco Veratti still battling to get over a calf injury, although PSG will hope that striker Kylian Mbappe will be able to start the semifinal.

Mbappe was a substitute in Wednesday’s late show to beat Atalanta 2-1 on Wednesday, although his entry into the game coincided with his side’s best moments, which culminated with them netting two late goals to beat the Italian outfit.

