PSG confirms Tuchel sacking, Pochettino favourite to take over

Paris, France | THE INDEPENDENT | French club Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday confirmed it is parting ways with coach Thomas Tuchel, while former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly the likely successor to the German coach.

“I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for all they have contributed to the club,” said PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi. “Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into the job, and we will of course remember the good moments we shared together. I wish him all the best for the future.”

The confirmation came after days of reports that the former Dortmund coach would be fired, following a third-place ranking in Ligue 1 before Christmas which was definitely not a satisfying place for the capital-based giants.

PSG said in a statement that the decision was “after an in-depth analysis of its sporting situation.”

Tuchel took charge at the Parc des Princes in June 2018, winning two league titles as well as the French Cup and French League Cup in 2020.

The 47-year-old also led the Parisian club to its first Champions League final four months ago but lost 1-0 to German champion Bayern Munich in the showdown.

Pochettino, 48, guided Spurs to the Champions League final in 2019 but was replaced by Jose Mourinho in November that year after his side only ranked 14th in the Premier League table at the time.

XINHUA