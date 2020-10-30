PSFU partners with Mastercard Foundation to support COVID-19 fight

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Julius Businge | The Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) in partnership with Mastercard Foundation through the COVID-19 Economic Recovery and Resilience Response Program (CERRRP) managed at PSFU has handed over personal protection equipment among other items to complement the efforts of the Government of Uganda in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

In a notice dated Oct.28, the two entities said, the equipment which includes 1,300 gun thermometers, 2,000 head shields, 2,000 protective suits and 100,000 face masks will be used in controlling the spread of the coronavirus disease.

This intervention comes at a time when the two entities have been engaging with the public in a campaign dubbed “Tugobe Corona. Wear A Mask”.

Under this campaign, the two entities have been persuading the public to observe the recommended Standard Operating Procedures with emphasis on wearing a mask correctly at all times while in public.

“Preventive measures against coronavirus may for the most part appear mundane, but adherence and compliance remain a major challenge, exacerbated by ignorance in some quarters of our societies,” said Samuel Yalew Adela, the Mastercard Foundation country head for Uganda. He added: “This campaign, we are convinced, will serve to expand the frontiers of knowledge on what ought to be done, not by governments or institutions, but by every Sigle CITIZEN in staying safe from infection and or protecting thy neighbor.”

On his part, Elly Karuhanga, the chairman of PSFU said their belief is that the Tugobe corona campaign, which has reached thousands of people in Kampala, together with the PPEs handed over to the National COVID19 Taskforce will support government efforts towards the fight against the spread of COVID19 in our communities. By Oct.30, Uganda had 12, 201 COVID-19 cases, 7, 461 recoveries and 108 deaths.