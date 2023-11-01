Prudential Uganda, Red Cross to take 8000 boda boda riders through SAFE STEPS to road safety

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Prudential Uganda, in partnership with Prudence Foundation and the Uganda Red Cross Society, has announced the return of the SAFE STEPS Road Safety Campaign in Uganda that is targeting to impact 8,000 boda boda riders.

This campaign, which started in 2022, is focusses on reminding people to stay safe on the roads and sharing important messages to help save lives.

The partnering entities said on Oct.31 that this year, they are expanding their efforts to teach 8,000 boda boda riders in places like Kampala, Mityana, Masaka, Mbale, and Mbarara about safety and how to help in emergencies.

“The SAFE STEPS campaign shows our strong commitment to keeping people safe on the roads and looking out for the well-being of the communities we serve. We know that road safety is a big concern, and we believe that every life we can help save is a big win for everyone,” Tetteh Ayitevie, Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Uganda, said.

Ayiteview added: “We’re very proud to bring back the SAFE STEPS campaign in Uganda. Our mission is to make sure that everyone using the roads gets simple and clear safety messages. This year, we’re excited to reach out to even more boda boda riders and give them the knowledge and skills they need for safer journeys. We want the roads in Uganda to be safer for everyone.”

Kwesiga Robert, General Secretary of the Uganda Red Cross Society, shared his excitement about this renewed partnership, saying, “We’re really happy to team up again with Prudential and Prudence Foundation to promote road safety. Our partnership is all about saving lives and preventing accidents. We can’t wait to work with boda boda riders in these areas to make the roads safer.”

According to the 2021 Annual Crime and Traffic/Road Safety report 4,159 road accident fatalities countrywide were recorded. Of these 1,390 involved motorcycle riders while 528 were passengers on motorcycles.

This translates to about four people dying from boda boda accidents every day and about 116 every month.

The SAFE STEPS campaign focuses on teaching boda boda riders in important areas about safety and how to help in emergencies. These riders play a big role in helping people get around, so making sure they and their passengers stay safe is very important.