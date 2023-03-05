Prudential Uganda awards the top five students at the Makerere University

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prudential Uganda through the Prudential Actuarial Support Scheme (PASS) awarded the top five students of Actuarial Science at Makerere University 500 USD each.

In addition, the students will each receive a fully funded scholarship to sit for their professional exams and the top three will undertake a one-year apprenticeship at Prudential.

The Prudential Actuarial Support Scheme was officially launched on October 21, 2022.

The scheme will promote the development of actuarial capacity by rewarding excellent students in actuarial science and supporting top graduating students with mentorship, internship opportunities and financial assistance to become certified actuaries.

Each year, the top three students will be offered a one-year apprenticeship at Prudential, the top five students will each be awarded USD 500 upon graduation and Prudential will cover the costs for their professional exams and learning materials.

Professional Actuaries world over is categorized as certified actuarial analysts, associates, and fellows, which is the highest qualification in the profession.