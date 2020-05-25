Prosecution yet to compile evidence against Sakwa

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The prosecution is yet to compile evidence against the interdicted Jinja Resident District Commissioner Erick Sakwa.

Sakwa alongside Bumali Bazimbyewa and Mohammed Simba were last month charged with three counts of manslaughter, theft and malicious damage.

They were later remanded to Kirinya prisons however, Sakwa was released five days later.

On Monday, Gladys Nyanzi, the Assistant State Prosecutor told the Jinja Chief Magistrate Jessica Chemeri that due to the current lockdown, it has been hard for the investigators to carry out their duties.

“At times like these, everyone is cautious about his or her health well-being and in the long run, our investigations have suffered a setback, we are not working at the much-needed pace in compiling investigations,” she says.

Nyanzi stressed that a list of witnesses had been submitted to the court registry but due to pending inquiries, they are not ready for trial.

However, in his submissions, Sakwa’s lawyers led by Caleb Alaka informed court that his client was a presidential appointee whose fate of stay in office relied on the quick disposal of the criminal charges against him.

Alaka argues that it is unfair for suspects to be charged with high profile criminal offences when investigating officers have not concluded their inquiries.

Chemeri advised the prosecution to speed up their investigations and adjourned the case until 15th, June.

Sakwa was interdicted on May 4, 2020, but declined to vacate office on account that the interdiction was fake and had loopholes in its delivery. The interdiction came days after Sakwa was charged.

However last week, Sakwa secured an interim order to return to the office until an application challenging his interdiction is disposed off.

His lawyers led by Caleb Alaka argued that Sakwa was the head of the COVID-19 district taskforce and his absence from the office will jeopardize its’ smooth operations. He added that interdiction is a process and the application against the same will be defeated if he hands over the office.

Alaka also argued that that the Kiira Regional Police Commander Paul Nkore has continuously threatened his client with arrest, if he fails to handover office and his safety can only be granted through an interim order.

******

URN