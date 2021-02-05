Prosecution asked to amend charge sheet in Mumbere case

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Justice Eva Luswata of The International Crimes Division-ICD has asked the prosecution to amend the charge sheet and rectify anomalies ahead of the trial of Rwenzururu King, Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere and his co-accused.

Mumbere and 206 others who are currently committed to the ICD face several counts ranging from murder, terrorism and treason.

While reading the names of the accused during a special ICD session held at the Kirinya main prisons on Thursday, Luswata said that, although the initial charge sheet comprised of 207 suspects, some were missing on the list and such anomalies would delay the pre-trial session.

She further stated that the charge sheet still contained the names of five people who passed away while on remand at Kirinya prisons.

Also, the whereabouts of Tibenda David Bwambale and Sanford Kigoma is not known, yet available court records indicate that they were arrested and remanded.

Meanwhile, the names of two accused persons; Jamil Bikoba Mugisa and James Isebana do not appear on the charge sheet yet they were being jointly charged with their other counterparts.

The duo told the court that, they were arrested in 2017 and later committed to the ICD after several months of jointly appearing before the Jinja chief magistrates’ court alongside Mumbere and their other co-accused.

Luswata challenged prosecution to investigate such matters as it frustrates the essence of justice when some of the accused persons are remanded without having a clear knowledge of their status in prisons.

Luswata adjourned the case to 30th of March 2021 to avail the prosecution and the defence team enough time to rectify all the anomalies ahead of the pre-trial session.

Loy Karungi, the State Attorney, stressed that prosecution will liaise with prisons authorities to ensure that, death certificates of deceased persons are availed to ease the deletion of their names from the final charge sheet.

Alfred Makhasi, the defence lawyer who doubles as the Rwenzururu Attorney General said that, all the anomalies have been addressed to the court, to ensure timely justice for all the accused persons.

