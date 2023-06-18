Prof Yunus Mgaya installed as new chancellor of KIU

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prof. Yunus Mgaya was on June 14th inaugurated as the fourth chancellor of Kampala International University.

Mgaya, a Tanzanian, was sworn in on Wednesday at a function held at KIU and presided over by the university’s chairman Board of Trustees, Al Hajj Dr. Hassan Basajjabalaba.

The new chancellor replaces Prof. Mahmood Mamdani who had served in the position since July 2020.

In his acceptance speech, Mgaya, said he was humbled and honoured when offered the chancellorship of such a ‘prestigious’ institution in Uganda.

” The nurturing of young minds by institutions of higher education, regardless of their size, is an endeavour that has always been very dear to my heart. I am looking forward to taking on that glorious task with you during my time as Chancellor,” Mgaya said.

He also paid tribute to the outgoing chancellor, Mamdani, for the contributions he has made to the Kansanga-based university.

“I can only imagine the sacrifices he made and I want to assure him along with the entire University community, stakeholders and partners of my commitment to the mission of this great institution. I look forward to a fruitful and productive working relationship with you all and I am deeply grateful for the warm welcome you have given me,”