Prof. Ogenga Latigo denies dodging COVID-19 mandatory checkup

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prof. Morris Ogenga Latigo, the Agago North County MP has downplayed claims that he dodged a 14-days’ mandatory self-quarantine against Coronavirus (COVID-19) Disease after his trip to South Africa.

Latigo, alongside other Ugandan lawmakers, traveled to Midrand, South Africa for a meeting of the of legislators under the Pan African Parliament (PAP) and returned on March 17, four days before Uganda confirmed the first case of COVID-19.

It was subsequently alleged that Latigo, the former Leader of Opposition in Parliament evaded checkup at Entebbe Airport, and did not undergo quarantine, as guided by the Ministry of Health. As one of the precautionary measures, the Health Ministry requires a 14-days’ mandatory self or institutional quarantine for every person who returns from abroad especially countries that have reported cases of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Latigo described the allegations as “hate-mongering, adding that he could not have risked the lives of his people, by ignoring key processes.

Prof. Latigo, however, said following the panic mode caused by the COVID-19 plague in the country, they linked up with Ismail Ranny, the Assistant Director in Charge of the Uganda delegation to the PAP and Uganda Embassy in South Africa to formalize their schedule to return to the country through Kigali, Rwanda.

Other Ugandan lawmakers who had alongside Prof. Latigo for the trip included Jacqueline Amongin James Kakooza, Felix Okot Ogong and Anifa Kawooya.

So far, Uganda has confirmed 18 cases of the killer COVID-19 and no any deaths recorded among the diagnosed patients.

